President Bola Tinubu marked his 100 days in office on Tuesday, September 5. He took over from former President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 29.

On his journey to the presidency before the 2023 election, Tinubu said, "I want to step into Buhari’s shoes, not on his toes", but within his 100 days in office, the president has sacked and suspended a number of his predecessor's appointees.

How Tinubu sacks Buhari's appointees in his 100 days in office Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Below is the list of Buhari's appointees President Tinubu has sacked within his 100 days in office

Service Chiefs

Barely a month in office as President, Tinubu sacked all the service chiefs appointed by President Bola Tinubu. He also sacked commanders at the presidential villa, including the presidential guard.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The sacked service chiefs included the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of Nigerian Air Force, the Comptroller General of Customs, and the Inspector General of Police.

Dissolution of All Federal Government Agencies

Barely a month in his office, President Tinubu ordered the dissolution of all boards of federal government agencies.

Many of the board directors were appointed by the immediate past President Buhari.

Nigerian Ambassador

President Tinubu recalled Nigeria's career and non-career ambassadors within his 100 days in office.

According to Tinubu's foreign minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the career and non-career ambassadors are expected back in the country on or before October 1.

Lauretta Onochie

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chairperson, Onochie, was one of Buhari's appointees sacked by President Tinubu within his 100 days in office.

Onochie was appointed towards the end of President Buhari's tenure. The presidency did not officially spell out her sack, but Tinubu announced the constitution of the new board of the NDDC.

Bashir Gwandu

The former vice chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) was appointed by ex-President Buhari on May 19, about ten days before the expiration of his tenure in office.

Gwandu was removed on Friday, September 1, by Tinubu and replaced by Khalil Halilu.

Aliyu Aziz

The Director-General (DG) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was directed by President Tinubu to embark on a 90-day retirement leave.

Aziz was reappointed by former President Buhari in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng