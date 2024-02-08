12 new members of the house of representatives who were recently elected in the by-elections across Nigeria have been sworn in by the country's No.4 citizen, Abbas Tajudeen

Legit.ng reports that the oath of office was administered by Speaker Abbas during plenary on Thursday, February 8

INEC had recently conducted by-elections in several federal constituencies across the country, with 15 politicians elected into the national assembly

FCT, Abuja - Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the house of representatives, on Thursday, February 8, swore in 12 of the 15 members-elect.

Legit.ng reports that the politicians had been presented certificates of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) — on Wednesday, February 7.

12 new lawmakers were sworn in by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on Thursday, February 8. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

The 12 new members won the recent by-elections and court-ordered rerun polls to fill vacant seats in the Green Chamber.

It is understood that the other three members who have collected their certificates of return from INEC will be inaugurated at a later date.

With the new development, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presently has about 188 members to maintain its majority status in the House.

Among the new lawmakers is Fuad Kayode Laguda, a financial expert who is filling the seat of Femi Gbajabiamila, the current chief of staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the list of those who collected their certificates of return is enumerated below:

Umar Garba (Ngaski/Shanta/Yauri federal constituency of Kebbi-APC) Ifeoluwa Ehindero (Akoko north east/north west of Ondo-APC) Fuad Kayode Laguda (Surulere 1 federal constituency of Lagos- APC) Saleh Gabriel Zock (Kachia/Kangaroo federal constituency of Kaduna -APC) Daniel Asama Ago (Jos north/Bases federal constituency of Plateau-LP) Rabiu Kamba (Arewa/Dandi federal constituency of Kebbi- APC) Emma Ukpong Udo (Ikono/Ini federal constituency of Akwa Ibom YPP) Emil Inyang (Akamkpa/Biase federal constituency of Cross River- APC) Peter Uzokwe (Nnewi north/Nnewi south federal constituency of Anambra YPP) Chinwe Nnabuife Orumba North/Orumba south federal constituency of Anambra- YPP) Adamu Yakubu (Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency of Jigawa-PDP) Yusuf Umar Yabo (Yabo/Shagari federal constituency of Sokoto-PDP) Husseini Jallo (Igabi federal constituency of Kaduna-PDP) Yusuf Dalhat Tafoki (Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa of Katsina APC) Mohammed Buba Jajere (Fune/Fune federal constituency of Yobe-PDP)

Meanwhile, the elections into Jalingo/Yorro/Sing federal constituency of Taraba state and Udenu federal constituency of Enugu state are still outstanding.

