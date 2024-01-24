The good people of Anambra state have been thrown into deep sorrow following the death of a former lawmaker

Anayo Nnebe, a former speaker of the state assembly, on Wednesday, was reported dead after battling with an undisclosed illness

The deceased was a former member of the PDP before he defected to the state's ruling party, APGA

Anambra state, Awka - In what could be described as sad news, a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Anayo Nnebe, has died at the age of 61.

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday, January 24, a family source said the former Speaker died at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital on Tuesday night, January 23, after a brief illness.

As of the time of filling this report, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Who is Anayo Nnebe?

Legit.ng understands that Nebe, popularly known as Ichele Awka, was born in 1963. He served as the Speaker of the Assembly from 2007 to 2011.

The former lawmaker was an indigene of Awka in the Awka South local government area of Anambra state.

In 2015, he was elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Awka North and South Constituency but in April 2018, Nnebe announced his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in Anambra.

