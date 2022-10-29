Bashir Ahmed, a chieftain of the APC, has condemned Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, for taking a nap at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, Nasarawa State

Ahmed, who is a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, took to his social media page to share pictures of the moment Peter Obi visited the Emir

Peter Obi visited the Emir as he kick-started his presidential campaign for the 2023 presidential election in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital

Lafia, Nasarawa - Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has been dragged on social media for taking a long nap at the palace of the Lafia’s Emir in Nasarawa state.

Bashir Ahmad, a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communications, shared the picture of when the Labour Party presidential flagbearer took a nap.

APC Chieftain reacts as Peter Obi takes a nap in public Photo Credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi's campaigns

Ahmad, who is also the deputy director of special media operation and new media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, said that taking a long nap while paying homage to a respected traditional leader is against the culture and protocol.

Peter Obi on Saturday kick-off his nationwide campaign for the 2023 presidential election with a rally in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, a north-central geopolitical zone.

Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed and some bigwigs of the Labour Party visited the palace of the Emir of Lafia to pay homage to the monarch shortly before the rally began.

Latest about Peter Obi

But Ahmed took to his Twitter page to share pictures of the presidential hopeful when he took a nap.

He said:

“The guy beside the LP presidential candidate should please tap his shoulder to wake him up, it is against the culture and protocol to take a long nap while paying homage to a respected traditional leader down here.”

Source: Legit.ng