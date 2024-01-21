Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, will be meeting with former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad

The former presidential aide announced the development hours after he called out the minister on some dark spots in the FCT

Ahmad earlier claimed that five major districts in Abuja, including Maitama and Central Business District, lacked adequate lighting and had contributed to the insecurity in FCT

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has announced that he will be meeting with Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, next week.

The former presidential aide said the immediate past governor of Rivers state and officials of the FCT had acknowledged his earlier claim about some dark spots in the Nigeria capital that needed to be lit.

Bashir Ahmad gets invite from Wike over dark spots in Abuja Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

Buhari's aide listed 5 dark spots in Abuja

In the early hours of Sunday, January 21, Ahmad called out Minister Wike about the state of insecurity in Nigeria's capital, adding that darkness in some areas has contributed to the growing insecurity.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the former presidential aide, the five major areas in Abuja that needed to be lit were Wuse, Maitama, Asokoro, Garki, and the Central Business District.

He noted that the absence of lighting on the streets of the above districts has greater impacts on security in the area.

Bashir Ahmad to meet Wike over insecurity in Abuja

But in the evening, the former presidential aide said he had been contacted by the officials of the FCT and that he was expected to hold a one-on-one meeting with the minister.

His new tweet reads:

"Following my tweet about the darkness in Abuja, a senior official of the FCT called me earlier. He acknowledged my concerns. A meeting has been scheduled for next week with the Honorable Minister @GovWike to present and discuss the matters personally. God bless Nigeria!"

See the tweet here:

Kidnapping, killings in Abuja: "We are not sleeping", Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has reiterated his commitment to secure Abuja and its environment.

The minister said he will not rest on his oars until the country's capital is secured, adding that he and the area council chairmen are working to address the situation.

Wike's comment followed the recent outcries that trailed the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and Folasade Ariyo by their kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng