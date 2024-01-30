A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cut short his trip to Paris, France

Omokri asked Tinubu to, without delay, come back home to tackle the ravaging insecurity facing the country, insisting that the president must show empathy

Legit.ng reports that amid reports of several troubling attacks in some Nigerian cities in the past 48 hours, President Tinubu is currently on a private visit to Paris

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - Reno Omokri, erstwhile senior special assistant on social media to former Nigerian president, Goodluck Jonathan, has said the abduction of schoolchildren in Ekiti state would be a very good reason for President Bola Tinubu to cut short his private trip to Paris and return to Nigeria.

Omokri, in a social media post on Tuesday, January 30, if Tinubu returns, it "would show sensitivity" on the part of the president.

President Bola Tinubu is presently in Paris, France, for a private visit. Photo credits: @BwalaDaniel, @DavidsOffor

Source: Twitter

Insecurity: Omokri asks Tinubu to return home

Legit.ng reports that the Nigerian leader, who departed Abuja for Paris, France, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, for a private visit, is scheduled to return to Nigeria in the first week of February.

But Omokri wants him to abort his foreign trip considering it is personal, and also because of the worrisome level of insecurity in the country, particularly in Ekiti state.

Omokri wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"The abduction of schoolchildren in Ekiti state by unknown gunmen earlier today would be a very good reason for President Bola Tinubu to cut short his private trip to Paris and return to Nigeria. It would show sensitivity on the part of the President, as the father of the nation. Anybody telling him otherwise is a sycophant who is not his friend. The optics are bad.

"Children are the future of any society. And these children were on a school trip. Damnation is the portion of a nation that does not prioritise the security, nurturing, and education of its next generation. This is reminiscent of #BringBackOurGirls, only that the children involved are even younger.

"It does not matter if the President has a machinery on the ground to tackle this. When something as horrendous as this happens, the nation would and should naturally look to its Head of State for leadership, guidance and reassurance. He cannot do that from Paris, and this is a Commander-in-Chief role that the President cannot delegate.

"I sincerely hope that the President knows the type of nation he is leading. If he returns home immediately in response to this incident, he will be a hero. If he does not return, he risks becoming a zero. And beyond that, the President may even want to visit Ekiti after he returns home expeditiously. Seeing him alone will calm nerves in the state. This is a defining monument for the President. May he use it to define himself and his presidency."

What to read about Tinubu:

Tinubu speaks on pupils' kidnapping in Ekiti

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu asked security agencies to rescue the pupils kidnapped in Ekiti state.

The president also promised that the killers of the two traditional rulers in Ekiti would not escape justice.

Source: Legit.ng