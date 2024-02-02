Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Some Nigerian politicians have met with the Super Eagles of Nigeria players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast.

Legit.ng undertstands that the meeting is to encourage the Nigerian team as the country guns for her fourth AFCON title.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are a strong favourite for the AFCON 2023 title. Photo credits: Franck Fife, Patrick van Katwijk

In this report, Legit.ng highlights Nigerian politicians who have met the country's senior national football team at AFCON 2023.

1) Segun Odegbami

The governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Ogun state in the 2019 election, Segun Odegbami, visited the Eagles' camp.

During the visit, Odegbami, a former national team captain, expressed hope that the Super Eagles can rule Africa again.

The 71-year-old singled out Ola Aina as Nigeria’s stand-out performer against Cote d’Ivoire, saying the defender ‘must be studied’.

While addressing the team ahead of their fixture versus Guinea Bissau, Odegbami said:

“I believe that you are winning it. I have not done this before; I am doing it because I believe it and I want you to believe it too. Not just believe by mouth, it’s the (belief) from inside – to go there now and start to play like champions because you are good. And confidently, you can play it (football) and I can see it."

Odegbami added:

"Look, I believe it. I am here to encourage you, to wish you well. I am going to watch you (against Guinea-Bissau) it’s going to be a tough match because that is how it is in our tradition.

“I don’t expect an easy match – but confidently, calmly, take your time and do the things you know how to do best – under any circumstances, you will win.”

Watch Odegbami's speech below:

2) Akinwunmi Ambode

Former governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, paid a visit to the Super Eagles camp in Ivory Coast to offer words of encouragement.

The visit, captured in a video shared on social media, showed Ambode expressing support and well-wishes for the Nigerian team.

In the footage, Ambode said:

“We just want to wish you well and just make sure that at least we still have that great support for everyone irrespective of the outcome."

Watch Ambode and other guests during their visit below:

3) Fred Newton Erhunmwunsein

The chairman of the Edo State Football Association (Edo FA), Fred Newton Erhunmwunsein, held a special ceremony in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to recognise and honour Super Eagles players, Ahmed Musa and Victor Osimhen.

The brief ceremony, held at the Pullman Abidjan Hotel, saw Edo FA representatives present souvenirs to both players in appreciation for their contributions to Nigerian football and their Edo State heritage.

In his remarks, Erhunmwunsein praised Musa and Osimhen for being “good ambassadors of Nigeria and the good people of Edo state.”

Legit.ng reports that Erhunmwunsein is an open supporter of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in Edo state.

