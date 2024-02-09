Ex-Super Eagles star Segun Odegbemi, aka "Mathematical Odegbami", has given his frank prediction of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final

Odegbami stated that Nigeria has a psychological advantage over their Ivorian counterpart due to their first meeting in the group stages

He stated that the AFCON final would be Nigeria's easiest and would be like a normal training session

Segun Odegbami, a former Nigerian football player, has foreseen that the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against host country Cote d’Ivoire will be a straightforward victory for the Super Eagles.

Odegbami, part of the team that secured Nigeria’s inaugural AFCON title in 1980, expressed his belief that Nigeria’s team is stronger than their opponents, suggesting that Cote d’Ivoire reached the final due to fortunate circumstances rather than skill.

Odegbami shared his perspective during an interview on Channels TV’s Morning Brief program.

As quoted by Vanguard, he said:

“We have beaten Ivory Coast before; we defeated them in the group stage, which gives us a psychological edge.

"Also, the hosts have not played well; they are not one of the top teams; they’ve been lucky. It’s a miracle they’ve gotten to this stage; they haven’t earned or deserved it on the pitch.

“In the final on Sunday, it will be a noise-making, vociferous crowd trying to lift their players against a team that should be prepared for no distractions and focused for 90 minutes."

Odegbemi's advice to Super Eagles

He encouraged the Super Eagles to confidently approach their upcoming match against a respectful team, emphasising that the Ivorians recognise their superiority.

He urged the players to demonstrate their superiority on the field, advising them to believe in themselves and focus on outplaying their opponents. He suggested that this match could be the easiest one for them.

He said:

"It’s going to be a training session, and Nigeria will defeat them hands down."

Odegbami urged the government to ensure sufficient backing for Nigeria in preparation for the match.

Tinubu, 22 governors, to storm Ivory Coast for AFCON 2023 final

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will reportedly watch the AFCON 2023 final match between his national team and Ivory Coast.

Victor Osimhen’s Super Eagles are all set to lock horns with hosts Ivory Coast in the final of the AFCON.

Speaking ahead of the final, a top source disclosed a full house on Sunday, February 11, with the Nigerian leader planning to travel with several of his allies.

