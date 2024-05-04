Nigerian comedienne Wofai Fada has set social media on fire after she took to her Instagram page to announce that she's now officially taken

In the viral post, she announced that she recently got engaged and was set to tie the knot with the man of her dreams officially

However, something Wofai Fada did in her announcement post got people talking online, as netizens queried her for hiding the face of her fiancé

Nigerian actress and comedienne Wofai Ewa, better known as Wofai Fada, has joined the growing list of Nollywood celebrities who have decided to go public with their marital lives as she announced her engagement.

Wofai announced in a viral Instagram post that she is set to marry the love of her life.

Nigerian actress Wofai Fada unveils her fiance's face as they get engaged. Photo credit: @wofaifada

The post got people talking online as netizens couldn't help but notice that Wofai hid her fiancé's face in all of the pictures she shared.

Wofai Fada reveals her man's face

After netizens dragged the comedienne for hiding her hubby's face in her announcement post, Wofai shared another post unveiling his face.

The actress has yet to announce the date for the wedding ceremony, but according to reports, it is set to go down very soon.

Some netizens hailed Wofai for showing her man's face to the world, while others trolled her for hiding it at first.

Legit.ng recalls when Wofai Fada first made the headlines as a social media personality with her football juggling skills some years back.

She was also a very vocal personality during the COVID-19 lockdown.

See Wofai's post announcing her engagement below:

Netizens react to Wofai Fada's engagement

Here are some of the comments that trailed Wofai Fada's announcement:

@miss_muriellll:

"Thank you for not hiding your man’s face oo…congratulations Wofai."

@princess_eko_11:

"2024 is the year the lord has made, let's rejoice and keep celebrating from day to day

@maraji_:

"Congratulations Wofai I am so happy."

@yomicasual:

"If you no invite me sef I go come!!!!!"

@chris_okagbue:

"Ofada rice. Congrats dear."

@ihuomalindaejiofor:

"Awwwww congratulations darling!!!"

@evaxalordiah:

"My Twinnie is taken!!!!! ✨✨ Congrats my Love!!!!"

@preciouscapable:

"Congratulations, set of 2024 has vowed to press our single necks."

@chiomakpotha:

"This particular one sweet my belle die ! Congratulations."

@sharonooja:

"Congratulations baby girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️ God blesss your new home."

@tokemakinwa:

"Congratulations beautiful. MSU your joy be permanent."

@eseyoma.s.w:

"Na who u dey hide him face be this?"

Wofai Fada juggles ball in heels

Legit.ng recalls when Nollywood star Wofai Fada broke the internet with her football juggling skills.

In the viral clip, Wofai Fada was sighted raising the ball while rocking a high-heeled shoe. Wofai Fada's celebrity status as a football pundit and actor has soared.

