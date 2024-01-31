The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the favourites to lift the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire

This is according to the latest prediction made by sports administrator, Godwin Enakhena following the exit of Senegal and Morocco

Eight countries have made it to the 2023 AFCON quarter-finals which will commence on Friday, February 2

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Chairman of Sporting Lagos FC, Godwin Enakhena, has tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Legit.ng reports that the 2023 AFCON is reaching its zenith with the quarter-finals set to ignite the continent's passion.

Teams like Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, and Nigeria are still in AFCON 2023. Photo credits: Anadolu, MB Media

Super Eagles of Nigeria to win AFCON 2023 - Enakhena

With Africa's best teams battling for supremacy, the tournament has become a focal point for football analysts and enthusiasts.

Among them is Enakhena whose insights into the tournament have attracted considerable attention. His tweet garnered over 53, 000 views.

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) handle recently:

“With Senegal out, I have a strong feeling the AFCON trophy is coming back home to Nigeria.

“I know first thing first is that we have to beat Angola on Friday. Who agrees with me that the Super Eagles are awaiting champions?”

Legit.ng reports that Enakhena’s prediction comes at a crucial juncture in the tournament, with Nigeria set to face Angola in a highly anticipated quarter-final clash on Friday, February 2, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

The Super Eagles, crowned champions three times, with the last victory in 2013, have demonstrated their sturdiness in the competition.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Opta supercomputer released the list of the favourite countries to win the ongoing AFCON following the elimination of Senegal and Morocco.

In the latest Opta prediction, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the favourites to lift the title with a 28.8% chance.

