Days after Basirat Marshal, the daughter of veteran Fuji artist K1 de Ultimate, trended online, a clip of them running into each other at a party went viral

In the viral video, Kwam1 was seen smiling from cheek to cheek as he hailed his daughter while congratulating her

The video of the veteran Fuji star and his daughter making a public appearance together has been trailed by criticisms from his netizens

A video of veteran Nigerian Fuji artist Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as K1 de Ultimate, running into one of his daughters at a party he was set to perform at in Lagos has got people talking online.

The viral moment between the father and daughter came days after Basirat was appointed Senior Special Assistant by the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A video of K1 de Ultimate hailing his daughter Basirat over her recent appointment creates a stir online. Photo credit: @damimarshal_/@goldmyne

Basirat was named the SSA on Tourism and Arts by the Lagos state governor. The appointment was trailed by massive criticisms on social media, with many accusing the Lagos state governor of running a "Padi Padi" government.

Kwam1 reacts to his daughter's appointment

Since Basirat's appointment was announced online, this was the first public function that the veteran singer would be seen attending.

Luckily, his daughter was also at the event, and he took the opportunity to congratulate Basirat Marshal while hailing her "latest appointee."

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Basirat called out the federal government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu months after its inauguration, accusing them of not fulfilling their promises.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to video of Kwam1 and daughter

Here are some of the comments trailed the viral clip:

@beemarg1:

"Congratulations."

@fowoplays:

"Dammh has been a good hustler from Day1."

@kingmarley__:

"A proud father! I hope I bring this sort of joy to my parents too."

@angelisticchikito:

"Mtcheew congrats sha."

@cornerstoneband.ng:

"She deserves it 100%"

@kemaruking:

"SA to house of assembly gradually goingcongratulations Dear."

@femishoemuzik:

"Newest appointee abi? E continue sir , every film that has a beginning definitely must have an End."

@pa_adeola_mike:

"Her daddy has parted ways for her and her siblings. So help me God."

@ollylishious_kitchen_uk_ng:

"A proud dad."

Kwam1 slams President Tinubu's administration

Legit.ng had reported that Fuji artist, KWAM 1, joined other Nigerians to lament about the state of the country.

In a video that went viral, he slammed President Tinubu noting that policies were pushing Nigerians into misery and suffering.

Though he is an ardent supporter of the party in power and that of the president. He didn't mince words in the video and many were shocked by his utterance.

