Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Head coach of the Nigerian senior national football team, Jose Peseiro, on Thursday, February 1, disclosed that "one last test" still needs to be conducted on goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Legit.ng reports that the final test will confirm if Nwabali is fit to feature in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) knockout match against Angola or not.

Stanley Nwabali (left) has been praised for his composure at AFCON 2023 games. Photo credits: Franck Fife, Visionhaus

Team Nigeria awaits confirmation of Nwabali's fitness

Recall that the Super Eagles shot-stopper was feared to be out of the AFCON after sustaining an injury against Cameroon in the round of 16.

The Chippa United of South Africa goalie was fouled by Georges-Kevin N’Koudou while saving a cross in his box in Nigeria's match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday, January 27. He then requested to be substituted in the 80th minute after receiving an initial treatment on the pitch.

However, updates from Côte d'Ivoire show he is in contention for a starting place for the knockout match against Angola on Friday, February 2.

Speaking at a press conference at the Palais de la Culture in Abidjan on Thursday, February 1, on the eve of the AFCON match between Nigeria and Angola, Peseiro said if Nwabali is fit, he will be in goal, "but if he cannot play, Francis (Uzoho) will play".

The manager's words, as quoted by Vanguard newspaper:

“Today we will make the final decision. He will do one last test (today, Thursday, February 1) to see if he is really fit but if he cannot play, Francis (Uzoho) will play. And I trust him.”

AFCON 2023: Nwabali resumes Super Eagles training

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nwabali joined his teammates in their full-session training on Tuesday, January 30.

Going by a video from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) TV, shared by the former media officer of the Future Eagles, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, Nwabali should be available for selection against the Palancas Negras.

The development is good news for many Nigerian football fans as Nwabali, 27, has looked assured in the four games he has kept at the ongoing AFCON 2023.

