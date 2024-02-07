Amid the banter between supporters of the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana, a clip of the Super Eagles training emerged online

The players engaged in the final training in preparation for their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash with South Africa

The head coach of the Super Eagles, José Peseiro, spoke about the chances of his team in the tournament

Hours before Nigeria's match with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, a clip showing the final training of the Super Eagles has been shared online.

By 6:00 pm on Wednesday, February 7, Nigeria will play against South Africa to determine who makes it to the final.

Coach Peseiro is confident of the Super Eagles going far in the tournament. Photo Credit: Giuseppe Cacace

Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief when star player Victor Osimhen was cleared by the medical team and joined his teammates in training on Tuesday.

In a video shared by Arise News, José Peseiro, Super Eagles head coach, expressed confidence in his team's ability, saying the tournament is theirs to win. In his words:

"...But for me, I believe we can win this competition. Belief is one thing. We must do other things.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday) and on the pitch , we must repeat the same performance like the last match. Defend together with the eleven..."

Watch the video below:

Netizens pick sides ahead of the match

@mashileshiles said:

"There's no such of what what attacks as we all Africans..but wat i can make it clear for u is that "the winner takes Jollof rice,Ibu,Dada,Mark angel,Lagos n Sunnyside!"

@user-go7jj5mr9v said:

"Nigeria are afraid because South Africa has peculiar aura and something fearsome about them but i know Nigerians will never be honest how they feel but deep in their hearts there is unsettled feelings about this match."

@user-wp1fz5bq1p said:

"But rowen good sha ,dat goalkeeper dey keeper fire,but today Nwabili and rowen go showcase who be boss for keeping,but believe naija we go,eagles fly to the final❤."

@adedotunJTV said:

"I have all confidence that Nigeria will defeat South Africa and go on to win the tournament."

@joseph.a.5166 said:

"Naija no dey gree for anybody this year we show our own Xenophobic attack on the pitch."

Peseiro gives Osimhen, Lookman, others defensive tips

