Nwankwo Kanu tipped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the ongoing CAF AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire.

Nigerian football legend said the Super Eagles have just two matches to win its fourth AFCON trophy

He urged the Super Eagles players to go for the AFCON trophy, made history and bring the cup home to Nigeria

Cote d'Ivoire - Super Eagles legend, Nwankwo Kanu, said Nigeria national football team will win the ongoing 2023 CAF African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

Kanu said the can win the AFCON trophy for the fourth time.

Kanu Predicts says Super Eagles will win AFCON 2023 Photo Credit: @hardynwa/@NGSuperEagles

He stated this in a video posted on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, February 7.

He urged Nigerians to pray and support the team as they confront Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the semi-final, stating that the team has just two games to emerge the winner.

“I told you from the beginning, from the first game – believe, trust.

“The boys have done us proud. Semifinals, here we come. I told you we are going to be in the finals and we are going to win this tournament. Pray for them, support them, and wish them the best of luck.”

Kanu, popularly called ‘Papilo’, urged Coach Jose Peseiro to bring home the 4th trophy for Nigeria.

“This is our cup. It’s coming back home. Come on Super Eagles! Come on, You can do this! It is remaining only two games, history to be made.”

Supercomputer predicts winner between Nigeria and South Africa

Legit.ng earlier reported that a supercomputer tipped the Super Eagles of of South Africa in the semi-final match.

Opta's supercomputer predicted that the have a 54.7% chance of defeating South Africa and advancing to the final.

The Bafana Bafana has a slimmer chance of 23.1% defeating the Super Eagles in the semi-final, while there is a 22.2% chance that the crucial tie might end in a draw and, ultimately, a penalty shootout.

