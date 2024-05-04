A Nigerian lady wanted to make her boyfriend's birthday a memorable one and planned a surprise for him

Quite to the lady's disappointment, her boyfriend did not show up, causing all her efforts to be in vain

Mixed reactions have trailed the incident as moved social media users pitied the heartbroken girlfriend

A lady was disappointed as her boyfriend failed to show up after she planned a birthday surprise for him with her friend.

Her friend took to social media to share a video from the well-decorated venue for the birthday surprise.

Boyfriend failed to turn up for his birthday surprise in Owerri. Photo Credit: @_badgirl_riri1

@_badgirl_riri1 funnily said that her friend's boyfriend left her for his side chick.

In a video, @_badgirl_riri1 ate part of the birthday cake while laughing over the disappointing situation.

Her heartbroken friend looked moody on the sofa where she sat. The incident happened in Owerri, the capital of Imo state.

In a contrasting incident, a man shed tears as his girlfriend surprised him with a plot of land gift on his birthday.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the failed birthday surprise

Presh B said:

"Ahhh na God go punish am thank God say the money still dey."

Callme_kizz said:

"Me way Dey plan surprise Dey fear oga fit no show up o."

Her Majesty said:

"I just know I will be the friend to suggest for us to eat the cake."

Fꨄ said:

"If you like make he gaslight you you believe forgive am."

Dora_xx said:

"Omoo, this will be so painful, her heart go dey heavy ehn."

OWERRI SKINCARE SUPPLEMENTS said:

"Una de trust man for owerri ehh."

Ebi said:

"Omo this thing don happen to me before sha if I talk my story una go stone me to death."

Eniola babysaid:

"Na GOD save me sef his birthday his coming this Thursday and I wan credit am 100k buh unfortunately e don break up."

Man unimpressed as girlfriend throws him 'party'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man was unimpressed as his girlfriend threw a surprise birthday 'party' for him.

In a clip shared by @instablog9ja, the man was not surprised by whatever was going on, as a trumpet was played with boxes of gifts displayed. The man kept pressing his phone.

He placed all his attention on his phone and kept pressing it. The only time he left his phone was to pick up something on the table. Many Nigerians wondered what may have caused such a reaction, and some asked if he was paying for the surprise.

