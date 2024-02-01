Jose Peseiro, the tactician who is leading Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), is taking a firm stance on discipline

This is as the team aims for a fourth AFCON title with just the hurdle of Angola and two other teams to surmount

Per a report, Coach Peseiro warned his players that breaking camp rules would result in expulsion

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire - Head coach of the Nigerian senior national football team, Jose Peseiro, has reportedly threatened to throw out any player who breaks camp rules.

The Super Eagles are billed to face Angola's Palancas Negras on Friday, February 2, in a quarterfinal clash at the ongoing 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

Team Nigeria appears determined to win the 2023 AFCON. Photo credits: Franck Fife, DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had given Peseiro a semifinal target at the 2023 AFCON.

The Portuguese is just one match away from achieving his key performance indicator (KPI).

Rules Super Eagles players must abide by

As reported by SCORENigeria, Super Eagles stars must not be late to team meetings, pick up telephone calls during meetings, obey team curfews with bedtime being 11 pm, and must not entertain female visitors.

The media platform reported that the players have been completely cordoned off on the fourth floor of the Pullman Hotel in Abidjan with the team’s chief security officer (CSO) on general surveillance.

A source said:

“Peseiro has gone tough on the players. He warned that he will not hesitate to expel any player who flouts camp rules as they stay on course to win the AFCON.

“The man is just a game away from reaching the target the NFF set for him to get a new contract and as such he is not smiling or joking.”

