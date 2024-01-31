Embattled Senator Abbo has made a strong move against Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme

Abbo wrote President Tinubu and the judicial council not to elevate the elevated appeal court judge

The suspended senator insisted that such elevation is not necessary because the judge erred when they ruled against his 2023 election victory

FCT, Abuja - On Wednesday, January 31, Elisha Abbo, a former senator representing Adamawa North, petitioned the National Judicial Council (NJC) against Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, a judge elevated from the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court.

Nwosu-Iheme was among the 11 justices of the appeal court screened by the senate for promotion to the apex court.

The screening exercise followed a request by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to screen and confirm them as justices of the apex court.

A few days before the swearing-in ceremony of the justices as justices of the apex court, Abbo called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nwosu-Iheme's withdraw her nomination.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Senator Abbo said Nwosu-Iheme and members of the panel made up of Muhammad Ibrahim and Olabode Adegbehingbe erred when they declared Amos Yohanna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the duly elected senator of the district.

The former senator said he had written the NJC and Tinubu to stop the elevation of Nwosu-Iheme into the Supreme Court until an investigation is conducted, The Cable reported.

As reported by The Guardian, Abbo appealed to President Tinubu to act in line with his renewed hope mantra and “terminate the appointment of Justice Chioma to the Supreme Court to save our judiciary”.

