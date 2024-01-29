A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned a N50 billion suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

The suit was filed against President Bola Tinubu-led federal government and the attorney general of the federal government

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the court on Monday adjourned the matter to April 27 for further mention

FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra's (IPOB) N50 billion suit against President Bola Tinubu-led federal government, has been adjourned to April 27 for further mention.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, January 29, adjourned the matter over a change of counsel.

Nnamdi Kanu's N50bn suit against FG

According to The Nation, the matter was adjourned after Aloy Ejimakor, the lawyer who appeared for Kanu, informed the court that he had just filed a notice for a change of counsel.

Ejimakor told the court that he would be taken over the case from Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who filed the suit on April 7, 2022.

Justice Ekwo directed the lawyer to find out if a similar matter was not before any sister court or other courts pending or if a judgment had not been delivered in a similar suit.

Why court adjourned Nnamdi Kanu's N50bn suit

The judge, who observed that no counsel appeared for the defendants, ordered that a hearing notice be issued and served on them against the next adjourned date.

Kanu had sued the federal government and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2022.

Kanu, who sued the defendants over allegations bordering on violation of his rights, alleged that he was kidnapped from Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to stand trial.

Residents defy IPOB’s sit-at-home to celebrate Christmas

Legit.ng earlier reported that in Christmas spirit, the people of the southeast region defied the sit-at-home order often enforced by the proscribed IPOB.

A faction of IPOB has continuously enforced the sit-at-home in its quest to compel the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 after he had earlier jumped bail; the Court of Appeal ordered his release, but the Supreme Court upturned the ruling and asked him to face the terrorism charges.

