The members of the Rivers Assembly led by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, have targeted Governor Fubara in a fresh fury

The Assembly condemned the recent appointments of top government officials in Fubara's government

This comes days after Fubara's appointment of some key officials and commissioners into his government which included some of Nyesom Wike's loyalists, which political pundits perceived might later work against him

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Rivers State House of Assembly has slammed Governor Siminalayi Fubara over his recent appointments in his government.

Fubara gets a fresh call to withdraw new appointments in Rivers state government. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

The House ordered Fubara to withdraw his appointments into three government parastatals, in a letter to the governor on Monday, January 29.

As reported by Channels TV, the letter that backed the withdrawal notice was signed by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the Assembly, the appointment of Goodlife Ben as the Acting Chairman of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission contravened Section 44(3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018 which stipulated that “the Governor shall appoint the Chairman and Members of the Commission subject to the confirmation by a resolution of the House of Assembly”.

“This law does not grant the Governor any power to appoint anyone howsoever as Chairman or Member of the Commission even on an acting capacity,” the letter partly read.

The House also frowned at the appointment of Ine Briggs as the acting Director-General of the Bureau for Public Procurement, Tonte Davies as acting administrator of a non-existent New Cities Development Authority (NCDA) and other new appointments, noting, that it violated the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other extant laws.

This comes after Fubara thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support during his trying times.

Governor Fubara credited Tinubu for his Supreme Court victory over the governorship election dispute with his opposition and on Friday, January 26, swore in nine re-nominated commissioners, who had earlier resigned.

“We call on you to withdraw these appointments without further delay and please accept the assurances of our warm regards,” the letter concluded.

Rivers crisis: Senior lawyer says Fubara risks impeachment, gives reason

In another development, a senior lawyer has exposed the game plan of Rivers assembly lawmakers after Fubara decided to make peace with his predecessor, Wike.

Adeleke Agbola SAN disclosed that Fubara could be impeached if he does not apply caution because he is the governor but power has been snatched from him.

This comes after Fubara received back the lawmakers who defected to the APC but are loyal to Wike and re-appointed commissioners who resigned during the Rivers crisis.

Source: Legit.ng