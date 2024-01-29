The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has sworn in RtHon—Edison Ehie as his chief of staff

Hon. Ehie was the fictional speaker of the Rivers state parliament before his ouster during the political turmoil between the governor and his predecessor

Governor Fubara also inaugurated five other special aides to make up his cabinet for the next four years

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Chief of Staff position in Rivers State has been filled by Edison Ehie, the leader of Governor Siminalayi Fubara's supporters in the State House of Assembly. Ehie, who was initially vying for the Speaker position against Martin Amaewhule, resigned from the Assembly recently as part of efforts to bring about peace in the state.

Rumours had circulated a few weeks ago suggesting that he would be replacing Chidi Amadi, a loyalist of the Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, who, along with some commissioners, resigned late last year.

In a recent announcement by Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Chief Fubara appointed Ehie as his chief of staff.

As quoted by Vanguard, the Rivers State SSG, in a statement, said:

“The newly appointed Chief of Staff and Special Advisers, along with one guest each, are expected to be seated at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Monday, January 29, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. for the swearing-in ceremony by His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, at 11:00 a.m.”

According to Channels TV, the SSG disclosed the appointment of five new Special Advisers, namely Darlington Oji, Solomon Abel-Eke, Prince Ohia, Aminayanasam Fiberesima, and Deeyah Bariene.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new appointees is scheduled for 11 am on Monday at the State Executive Council Chambers, officiated by Governor Fubara.

