Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said that he was only promoted by God and God alone amid an intended rift with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Speaking at the Holy Ghost rally in Port Harcourt, the governor posited that it was after God's promotion that the PDP and its leadership found him worthy of being the flagbearer

Fubara added that God's promotion further led him to become the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has disclosed that God has been the source of his promotion in his political journey.

The governor commented on his rift with his predecessor and political godfather, Nyesom Wike, which has continued to create tension in the state.

Governor Fubara reveals the source of his promotion Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

According to Fubara, he was first promoted by God before he was endorsed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leadership to be the flagbearer of the party in the March 18 governorship election in Rivers state.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Speaking at the Holy Ghost rally of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, January 30, the governor said God further promoted him to win the 2023 election in the state.

Governor Fubara speaks on the source of promotion

According to the Channels Television report, the rally was attended by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG; the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; Governor Fubara's major opponent in the poll, Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political leaders.

"I was promoted by God first. Then, my party and the leaders of my party. So, the promotion comes from God and God alone."

Fubara and Wike's rift became heated in late October 2023 when the majority of the lawmakers loyal to the latter in the state house of assembly served the former notice of impeachment.

See the video of the governor's confession here:

Catholic bishops bless Gov Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rivers state governor, Fubara, had received some spiritual backing from some bishops in the state who assured him of a successful tenure.

Governor Fubara, who was presented with a birthday gift at a Catholic church, was urged to remain focused and peaceful because no power could remove him from office.

The bishops' message to the governor came when Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, were yet to make peace in their rift.

Source: Legit.ng