Governor Siminalayi Fubara has indeed shown he has made peace with his predecessor and political boss, Nyesom Wike

Fubara on Friday, re-appointed the commissioners who were loyal to Wike, after they earlier resigned from their positions due to the Rivers crisis

The governor has urged the re-sworn commissioners to prioritise the well-being of the state over their interest

Rivers state, Port-Harcourt - On Friday, January 26, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state swore in nine re-nominated commissioners.

As reported by The Nation, the swearing-in ceremony was conducted at the state Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The nine commissioners who were loyal to Wike, have been reappointed by Fubara. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara,Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

The re-nominated commissioners

Meanwhile, the commissioners had resigned to show their loyalty to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in the heat of the political tussle between Wike and the governor, who was his preferred successor.

The feud between the governor and his predecessor, Wike, was about control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state.

But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's peace deal addressed the political situation in Rivers state.

Commissioners get new task

The new commissioners took the oaths at once, beginning from the oath of allegiance before the oath of office.

Governor Fubara congratulated the commissioners and urged them to do what is right for the state.

He said:

“I don’t think I have any charge for you. You have already read your charge to uphold the Constitution of the fed Republic of Nigeria. I urge you to do the right thing. I can see how heavy your hearts are. I don’t blame you. You were caught in the crossfire.”

