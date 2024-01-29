BREAKING: Supreme Court Takes Action on Binani's Suit Seeking Adamawa Gov's Sack
Yola, Adamawa state - The Supreme Court on Monday, January 29, reserved judgement in the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Adamawa state governorship candidate, Aisha Dahiru (Binani) against the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.
As reported by The Punch, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro adjourned the matter for final verdict after listening to the arguments of parties involved in the matter.
