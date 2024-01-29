Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering governance and politics

Yola, Adamawa state - The Supreme Court on Monday, January 29, reserved judgement in the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Adamawa state governorship candidate, Aisha Dahiru (Binani) against the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.

As reported by The Punch, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro adjourned the matter for final verdict after listening to the arguments of parties involved in the matter.

APC's Binani seeks to unseat Governor Ahmadu Fintiri. Photo credits: @realaishabinani, @GovernorAUF

More to come...

