Atiku Abubakar has sent an important message to Governor Fubara and his Taraba state counterpart following their electoral victory at the Supreme Court

The apex court on Thursday validated their election and dismissed all appeals filed by their major rivals

Reacting, Atiku maintained that their victory "reinforced the hope of the survival of our democracy"

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment on the Rivers state and Taraba State election dispute.

Atiku expressed joy as the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the PDP in Taraba and Rivers state election dispute. Photo credit: Agbu Kefas, Atiku Abubakar, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

In a unanimous judgment on Thursday, January 25, a five-member court panel held that the appeal by Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was unmeritorious.

In the lead judgment, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa held that Cole and the APC failed to prove their case with sufficient evidence.

Similarly, the apex court upheld the election of Kefas, of the PDP and dismissed the appeal filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)'s candidate, Muhammad Sani Yahaya on Thursday.

Reacting, in a post shared on his Facebook page, the former Vice-President of Nigeria hailed the apex court judgment and congratulated Governors Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and Agbu Kefas of Taraba.

Atiku on Thursday, wrote:

"I celebrate with governors Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, whose victory at last year's gubernatorial election polls were unanimously affirmed today by the Supreme Court. No doubt this is not just personal victory but victory for the PDP family, the Nigerian electorate, and all lovers of Democracy and Justice.

"Indeed, their victory has reinforced the hope of the survival of our democracy, which citizens are getting disillusioned and disenchanted with the APC's win-at-all-cost policy and brazen disregard for the rule of law.

"I enjoin all Nigerians to be vigilant and to always rely on lawful means in seeking redress as I have always done, and by the grace of God, we shall triumph.

"Accept my congratulations, Your Excellencies. -AA"

