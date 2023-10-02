The Adamawa State governorship election petition tribunal in Yola has dismissed the petitions filed by Umar Ardo, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the March 18 election in the state.

According to The Cable, the court, in its verdict on Monday, October 2, affirmed that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victor in the election.

Ardo and the SDP are challenging Fintiri's victory before the tribunal on the grounds that there was violence, threats and corrupt practices during the election.

They have prayed that the tribunal should nullify the election.

But Justice Theodora Uloho-led three-man panel dismissed the petition in their judgment on Monday, stating that the petition lacked merit, defective and merit and incompetent.

