The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state

Legit.ng reports that the court upheld the judgement of the tribunal which upheld the declaration by INEC that Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election

The governorship election had generated controversy when the then resident electoral commissioner, Hudu Yunusa–Ari, declared Aisha Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner

Yola, Adamawa state - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Ahmadu Fintiri of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as Governor of Adamawa state after dismissing the appeal of Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking merit.

As reported by Channels Television, in the judgment prepared by Justice Tunde Awotoye and read by Justice Ebiowei Tobi on Monday, December 18, the appellate court also awarded the cost of N500,000 in favour of Fintiri and the PDP against Binani.

'Fintiti won Adamawa election' - Appeal Court

The Nation also noted the development.

The appellate court frowned at the premature announcement of the election outcome by the resident electoral commissioner (REC) Hudu Ari, adding that Binani’s appeal was plagued by several demons.

The court stressed in strong terms that the action of the resident electoral commissioner in announcing Binani as the winner was illegal and an action outside of that prescribed by law as only the returning officer has such power.

This judgment affirmed the decision of the Tribunal on October 28 which dismissed the petition of Binani for failing to prove her allegations of over-voting by not tendering documents to prove her case faulting the outcome of the election.

Fintiri wins Adamawa after dramatic playout election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fintiri was declared the winner of the 2023 poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fintiri's victory came exactly one month after the March 18 governorship election, in what could be described as a drama-filled supplementary election in the north-east state.

Tribunal gives verdict on Fintiri’s election

Legit.ng also reported that the Adamawa state governorship election tribunal affirmed the election of Fintiri as the duly elected governor of the northern state in the March 2023 governorship election.

The tribunal gave the verdict on the election of the PDP governor on Saturday, October 28.

Adamawa: Contenders' expectation

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fintiri expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja will dismiss the suit filed against him by Binani.

Fintiri disclosed this through his chief press secretary (CPS), Humwashi Wonosikou, on Sunday, December 17.

