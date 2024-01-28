There have been reports of political parties in Nigeria forming a coalition to offer strong opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Parties like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and the Labour Party (LP) have been mentioned in the purported coalition

However, the national secretary of the NNPP, Oladipupo Olayokun, has described the reported coalition involving the party and other political platforms as untrue

Kano, Kano state - The national secretary of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Oladipupo Olayokun, has said he cannot remember any day the party’s chieftains attended a meeting where they discussed the merger of political parties.

In an interview with The Punch, published on Sunday, January 28, Olayokun insisted that the party led by Rabiu Kwankwaso has not authorised a coalition with any political party.

Olayokun explains only coalition NNPP formed

The NNPP chieftain stated that although some chieftains of the party and their opponents ‘came together’ after the 2023 election, it was due to the governorship election disputes.

He stressed the unity between the opposition parties was not connected to the 2027 general elections.

Olayokun said:

“Anytime we open the television or radio, we hear people talking about the NNPP coming to join them because I am the national secretary of the NNPP today, and I can’t remember any day we went to a meeting where we discussed the merger of political parties.

“Yes, about a month ago or a little about that, there were stories in the newspapers that about six, or seven political parties were coming together to form a coalition; but it is not about 2027.

“Immediately after the tribunal judgement and the Court of Appeal judgement, the parties in the opposition discovered that there was a grand design by the ruling party to seize some of the states they lost through the ballot box through the court. So, we decided to come together. That was the only coalition we formed. It wasn’t a coalition against the president of the ruling party ahead of 2027 as they say.

“Maybe that will come later, but as of today, that was the only thing that brought the political parties together, and we thank God that reason prevailed."

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso (NNPP), Peter Obi (LP), and Atiku Abubakar (PDP) are the three most influential opposition leaders in Nigeria at the moment.

