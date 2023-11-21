The NNPP has given one condition to form an alliance with the PDP, Labour Party or even the APC ahead of future election

Abba Kawu Ali, the NNPP national chairman, welcomed the development, saying it was on the same machinery that the APC came into power in 2015

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has welcomed the proposed merger of opposition political parties by the former vice president and former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2027.

However, the party said while it is open to collaboration, and alliance with any of the political parties, including the Labour Party, PDP and even the APC, it stated that such an arrangement must put into consideration the interest of the citizens and consolidate the gains of Nigeria’s democracy, Leadership reported.

Acting national chairman Abba Kawu Ali stated this while briefing the press during the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), which was held at the party’s national secretariat on Tuesday, November 21.

Reading from a prepared speech he titled “Call by Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for Merger of Opposition Parties Against All Progressive Congress (APC): Our Stand”, the NNPP chairman described the call by the former president as a welcome development which he said will checkmate “the inordinate drive of the ruling APC towards a one-party state and protecting our hard-earned democracy.

Ali who went through memory lane said the APC came into being as a result of a merger of political parties that pushed the PDP out of power in 2015.

