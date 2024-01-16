The rumoured move to merge strong opposition political parties against the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dismissed

The spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, stated that the move could never materialise so long it was initiated by Prof Pat Utomi

Some top opposition parties on the radar for a merger include the Labour Party, the New Nigerian Peoples Party and the Peoples Democratic Party

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to the recent call for a merger between the top opposition parties to dislodge them in the 2027 presidential polls.

Legit.ng reported that Labour Party chieftain Professor Pat Utomi has been on the radar of conversations with leaders of opposition parties to set aside their ambition and merge.

The professor of economics expressed optimism that a merger of strong oppositions can dislodge the APC in 2027. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Pat Utomi

He noted that the focus of the major opposition parties in 2027 is to initiate a mega-political party that will wrestle power from the APC.

Pat Utomi's call for merger

In his recent comment, he said:

“I had said to them (opposition candidates), it is not about you, it is about Nigeria, it’s about the ordinary people in the street, it is about truly moving from this business of sharing from trickles of oil sales to how we can become one of the most productive economies.”

Meanwhile, a statement signed by Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the APC, called for the general public to refrain from taking Professor Utomi seriously.

He stated that Utomi’s move was reminiscent of 2021 when he made the same proposal but “did not go past the news headline.”

Morka said:

“One can only infer that Prof. Utomi may be positing that his personal involvement in the proposed alliance will transmogrify the same parties he has adjudged to be decadent and anti-people into bastions of political and economic liberty for Nigerians.

“That is an unmitigated delusion of grandeur.?

