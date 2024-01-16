2027: APC Finally Reacts to Pat Utomi’s Call for PDP, NNPP, LP Merger To Dislodge Ruling Party
- The rumoured move to merge strong opposition political parties against the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dismissed
- The spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, stated that the move could never materialise so long it was initiated by Prof Pat Utomi
- Some top opposition parties on the radar for a merger include the Labour Party, the New Nigerian Peoples Party and the Peoples Democratic Party
FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to the recent call for a merger between the top opposition parties to dislodge them in the 2027 presidential polls.
Legit.ng reported that Labour Party chieftain Professor Pat Utomi has been on the radar of conversations with leaders of opposition parties to set aside their ambition and merge.
He noted that the focus of the major opposition parties in 2027 is to initiate a mega-political party that will wrestle power from the APC.
Pat Utomi's call for merger
In his recent comment, he said:
“I had said to them (opposition candidates), it is not about you, it is about Nigeria, it’s about the ordinary people in the street, it is about truly moving from this business of sharing from trickles of oil sales to how we can become one of the most productive economies.”
Meanwhile, a statement signed by Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary of the APC, called for the general public to refrain from taking Professor Utomi seriously.
He stated that Utomi’s move was reminiscent of 2021 when he made the same proposal but “did not go past the news headline.”
Morka said:
“One can only infer that Prof. Utomi may be positing that his personal involvement in the proposed alliance will transmogrify the same parties he has adjudged to be decadent and anti-people into bastions of political and economic liberty for Nigerians.
“That is an unmitigated delusion of grandeur.?
Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso have agreed to form merger party - Pat Utomi
Meanwhile, Prof Utomi has disclosed that at least three top presidential hopefuls have agreed to ally against the ruling APC.
He said the PDP, LP, and NNPP presidential candidates have agreed to form a mega party to wrest power from the APC.
Legit.ng reports that the next Nigerian general election comes up in 2027, and politicking for the poll is in full gear.
