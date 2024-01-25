Prominent members of the APC have conveyed a strong message ahead of the Edo State gubernatorial primary

The message is directed to Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of the state and former national chairman

Their concerns are over Oshiomhole's Influence and moving support for a particular candidate

A group of All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts has accused Senator Adams Oshiomhole of attempting to impose Denis Idahosa as the preferred candidate in the party's gubernatorial primary election scheduled for February 27, 2023.

Group sends a message to Oshiomole ahead of APC primary election Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

The politicians under the aegis of the Concerned Edo Indigenes for Better Governance stated in a release signed by its secretary, Osaro Ikpomwonsa, that Oshiomhole is using the name of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to advance his own political ambitions.

They argued that the move could bring confusion within the party and provided reasons Denis Idahosa should not be given a free run to the party's ticket.

Part of the statement reads:

"We’re tired of bad governance, we don’t have roads in Edo state, no light, no employment and we have the opportunity to make it right now.

"No more godfatherism, it’s a new era of one man one vote. Oshiomole should leave president Tinubu out of this election, he couldn’t even deliver Edo state during the presidential election

The group further noted that the choice of Idahosa would not go down well with the public and could jeopardize the party's chances of regaining power from the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The statement added:

"Party stalwarts from the 18 local government were summoned to Abuja on Monday. The meeting was called by Senator Adams Oshiomole and it was alleged that they were mandated to ensure the victory of Dennis Idahosa at the Primary.

"According to some of the party stalwarts Oshiomole said Denis Idahosa is the anointed candidate of President Tinubu and the president wants them to ensure Idahosa is eventually elected the party flag bearer for the September 21 gubernatorial election."

They added that Idahosa, who currently representing Ovia South/West-Ovia North/East Federal Constituency, will find it difficult to get votes.

