The Labour Party has welcomed the merger proposal of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) gave Atiku conditions if they were to join his merger to wrest power from the APC

The former vice president had called on opposition parties to form a stronger front against the ruling APC in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have reacted to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar’s merger proposal

In an interview with The Punch, the acting National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, said Atiku’s merger proposal is a good proposal that should be considered.

LP welcomes Atiku’s merger proposal while NNPP gives condition Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Atiku Abubakar/Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

“Every Nigerian is interested in having a true democracy. What we have now is far away from democracy. So, if there is a preposition by opposition elements to ensure that democracy is installed, why not? That preposition must be given a good thought. Anything that will make Nigerians witness democracy is accepted.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Shendam, said the party will only join the merger if Atiku supports its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso to take over power from the All Progressives Congress in 2027.

Shadam described Atiku’s proposal as emotional and the call as medicine after death.

“We believe that there is a need to canvass for support from people to win the election, from all sides. However, we believe that single-handedly Kwankwaso can deliver Nigeria in 2027.

“But that doesn’t mean that we are not looking for players like Atiku to join our party. If there is going to be a merger, it should be with the NNPP, because Atiku is now retiring, so, he should support Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“We don’t want to join forces with people who are under emotions but we are comfortable as a party having a person like Rabiu Kwankwaso, as our national leader. We are calling on Atiku as an elder brother to close ranks with Kwankwaso if he wants to be relevant in 2027.”

As reported by Channels TV, the ruling APC said Atiku and the PDP have failed to offer credible opposition to Nigerians.

5 Things Atiku told Inter-Party Advisory Council

Meanwhile, Legit.ng Atiku urged the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) to rally opposition parties to form a stronger front against the 'one-party dictatorship threat'.

The former vice president stated that despite the "flaws" of democracy, he still believes in it and is committed to working with others to preserve it.

The IPAC delegation was led by Yabagi Sani, the current national chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADC).

'Start checkmating Tinubu', lawyer to Atiku

Legit.ng also reported that a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said he hopes that the national assembly will further amend the electoral act to clarify the position of the law, especially concerning the issue of electronic transmission of results.

Effiong asked Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to start the work of opposition by checkmating President Bola Tinubu administration.

Source: Legit.ng