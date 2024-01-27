Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reignited his feud with his arch-rival, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Amid the rumoured possibility of Kwankwaso joining the APC, Ganduje sent him a crucial message

Ganduje stated that he would be lord over his former boss if he ever considered joining the APC, as speculated

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has issued a reminder to everyone, particularly the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, that upon joining the APC, he automatically assumes the role of their leader.

In a widely circulated audio clip, Ganduje emphasised his position as the foremost figure within the APC, asserting his significance in the party hierarchy.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“If you are talking about APC we are the leaders of APC. Not in local government, not in state, not zones but national as a whole.

“If you are an APC membership card holder, you are subordinate and follower of the national leader. Same thing with leaders in ward, state and zonal levels.

“If you defect to APC today, you are our subordinate and follower. It is important for you to note this; a child of the household and a stranger are all under the care of the head of the house.”

Ganduje interacts with APC supporters

Ganduje addressed a sizable gathering of APC supporters in Kano, providing reassurance that they shouldn't be concerned or uneasy about the possibility of a new member joining the party.

He said:

“One who has what to offer is the one who welcomes others. One that doesn’t have anything to offer is the one looking for where to enter. Lend me your ears I want to tell you a story.

"What is the work of the national chairman of the APC? Is it in Kano State alone? 36 states and Abuja wherever I go I am the King, I am the Sheikh, I am the Modibbo, I am the Alanguburo.

"So, same thing here at home, we are calling on the NNPP to pack those their perishable fruits where it will be preserved in a fridge so that it will not get spoiled or rotten."

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso, the leader of the NNPP, is informally known as Jagora among Kwankwasiyya followers in Kano and other regions of the country.

Ganduje, who has been in Kano since late Thursday, has actively interacted with party stakeholders and supporters throughout the state.

Following a meeting with stakeholders, he contacted Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and others, inviting them to join the APC.

However, the governor declined the offer, stating it lacked a formal communication channel.

