Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, has said there were conversations with the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar respectively

Utomi stated that he has also spoken with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The thrust of his discussions with the trio, he said, was on how to form a mega party ahead of the 2027 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - Professor Pat Utomi, a key associate of Peter Obi, has disclosed that he has had conversations with his man, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other opposition leaders over plans to come up with a mega party.

Utomi while speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Wednesday night, January 10.

Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso are the three leading opposition figures in Nigeria. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

2027: LP's Utomi not ruling out merger

Legit.ng reports that while Messrs Obi and Utomi are chieftains of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku and Kwankwaso fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) respectively.

It would be recalled that the decision in 2013 by some opposition parties to merge for the 2015 presidential election put an end to the ambition of the PDP to rule for 60 years.

The merger of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and a section of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), led to the formation of the now-ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Utomi is not ruling out a merger to displace the APC in the 2027 general election.

He said:

“I talked to several of the presidential candidates in the last election about this track we are traveling.

"I have had conversations with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, I have had conversations with Engineer Rabiu Kwankwaso, I have had conversations with Peter Gregory Obi and people like Ralph Okey Nwosu of ADC and some of the people who probably constitute the base.

“I had said to them, it is not about you, it is about Nigeria, it’s about the ordinary people in the street, it is about truly moving from this business of sharing from trickles of oil sales to how we can become one of the most productive economies."

Watch Utomi's interview below:

LP open to alliance - Eunice Atuejide

