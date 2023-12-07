The PDP has revealed it is in the process of rebuilding the party after recording a major loss in the 2023 presidential election

The opposition party disclosed this while noting it has not formed a merger or coalition with other parties as speculated in some quarters

PDP's national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, clarified the party's stance on Thursday, as he highlighted the party's major focus ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has distanced itself from coalition or merger talks with other opposition parties.

Atiku denies talks with Kwankwaso and other memmebrs of the oppsition. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

PDP speaks on joining force with other parties ahead of 2027

Recall that the PDP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) reportedly formed a coalition ahead of the next general election, slated 2027, after their flagbearers, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso lost out in the 2023 presidential election.

The seven political parties who joined the alliance, tagged the movement ‘the Coalition of Concerned Political Parties (CCPP)’.

The event happened on Wednesday, December 6, at the national secretariat of the SDP, in which leaders of the seven political parties were in attendance.

Reacting to the development, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Thursday, December 7, denied the party's merger and coalition talks.

When asked if the party was involved in talks of forming a coalition or merger with other opposition political parties, Ologunagba said:

“The PDP is the most organised and democratic party to exist in Nigeria to this day.

“Most other parties originated from the PDP. We did not and have not entered into any negotiations, nor have we had any talks for a coalition or merger, so-called, with any political party.

“In any case, if there is to be any such discussion, it is beyond the powers of the National Working Committee NWC to do so without the express consent of the National Executive Committee NEC of our great party.“

Atiku calls for opposition alliance against APC

This comes after Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, had last month called on the opposition parties to form an alliance and wrestle power from the ruling APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku made the call when he played host to the National Executive Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria (IPAC) at his residence on November 14 while warning against the possibility of the APC turning Nigeria into a one-party state.

Reacting to the call, the NNPP and the Labour Party, said that the call should be given quality consideration.

Imo PDP chairman suspended for insubordination, other reason

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PDP has found itself in another problem as stakeholders of the party in Imo suspended the state chairman, Engr Charles Ugw.

Ugwu's suspension came after a vote of no confidence was passed on him by [rominent stakeholders of the party.

Ugwu's suspension came after the motion for suspension was moved by the PDP chairmen of all the local government areas of the state.

Uzodimma, Ubah, others in emergency meeting with Ganduje, details emerge

Meanwhile, APC governors held a crucial meeting with the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The APC big wigs, who arrived at the secretariat on Wednesday, December 6, were warmly received by the Ganduje before they commenced the meeting.

The party is reportedly trying to reform and restructure the Anambra APC, to become vibrant ahead of the next governorship, presidential, and National Assembly elections.

Source: Legit.ng