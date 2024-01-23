The opposition PDP in Kogi state has taken strong action against one of its top official

Ibrahim Huseini, the chairman of the PDP in the Dekina local government area in Kogi state, has been relieved of his duties

The majority of the party excos in the LGA voted the chairman out of office over mismanagement of funds

Kogi state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state has suspended the chairman of the Dekina local government area in the state, Ibrahim Huseini.

Why Kogi PDP chairman was suspended

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, January 23, Huseini, before his indefinite suspension, was accused of misappropriating N19 million from the party’s account and issuing threats to members.

The opposition party in the state also accused the embattled chairman of engaging in anti-party activities during the November 2023 governorship election held in the state.

This was contained in a letter dated January 21, 2024, in which officials of the PDP in the Dekina LGA passed a vote of no confidence in him.

The PDP local government working committee in Dekina accused the embattled chairman, of disrespecting established party protocols and institutions.

Part of the statement reads:

“You are hereby instructed to submit all party materials in your possession to the divisional secretary of the party. Your actions have hindered the progress of the party by not adhering to the provisions of the party constitution.”

Embattled Kogi PDP chairman reacts

Meanwhile, the chairman in reaction to the development, debunked claims of his sack and noted that the officials who voted for his suspension are not members of his excos.

Reacting, he told The Punch:

“Those signatures you are seeing are not real; my exco is intact. In fact, they are meeting on Wednesday to pass a vote of confidence in my leadership.”

