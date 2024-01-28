David Umahi, minister of works, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is having sleepless nights over the state of the nation

The minister noted that infrastructure and economy were key issues the president was working tirelessly to address

Legit.ng reports that Umahi, who was in Aba in Abia state to inspect a project urged Nigerians to be orderly at all times

FCT, Abuja - David Umahi﻿, the minister of works, has said President Bola Tinubu is having sleepless nights on how to solve the "inherited" bad economy.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Umahi stated this when he inspected a project in Aba on Saturday, January 27.

Umahi said it was not ideal for some people to destroy public infrastructure in pursuit of their selfish interests while President Tinubu had sleepless nights over Nigeria's challenges.

The minister said:

"While Mr President is passing through sleepless nights on how to solve the problems of a very bad inherited economy, Nigerians should support him and also support themselves.”

Expectations from Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that protectionist policies and foreign currency interventions under predecessor Muhammadu Buhari spooked investors.

Tinubu vowed at his swearing-in on May 29, 2023, to expand the economy by at least six percent a year, lift barriers to investment, and create jobs while also unifying the exchange rate.

More than a third of the country’s population is currently unemployed and Nigerians expect Tinubu, 71, to create jobs, and fix the free-falling economy in line with his campaign promises.

The president will also deal with nearly two decades-high inflation and epileptic power generation.

