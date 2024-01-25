President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's aide, Hadiza Bala-Usman, has warned that the Nigerian leader will drop underperforming ministers

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Hadiza Bala-Usman, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy and coordination and head, central delivery and coordination unit, has said her principal will drop cabinet members who fail to deliver on their mandates.

Speaking at the opening of the technical retreat for delivery desk officers of federal ministries on the implementation of presidential priorities and ministerial deliverables in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on Wednesday, January 24, Bala-Usman stated that the president was serious about delivering on his promise to make life better for all.

This Day newspaper noted Bala-Usman's assertion.

Daily Trust also reported that Bala-Usman urged delivery officers and directors of planning in ministries to get serious with their jobs.

She said:

“We must understand that the president is very serious about his promises and that ministers will be assessed, and ministers will be dropped if they don’t perform."

She added:

“In the words of the president, let me reiterate that the Renewed Hope Agenda is more than just economic growth. It is also about building a more just and equitable society for all Nigerians. It is about creating jobs, improving education and health, and reducing poverty. It is about ensuring that all Nigerians have the opportunity to succeed.”

