Kano, Kano state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders and Integrity Bloc in Kano state have urged President Bola Tinubu and all well-meaning party stakeholders to ignore youths, calling for the removal of the national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Kano on Monday, January 22, the group said it was clear that the youth asking for Ganduje’s removal are sponsored elements masquerading as APC members, The Nation reported.

The Kano elders group, in a statement signed by its chairman, Abubakar Indabawa and Musaddiq Wada Waziri (secretary), noted that the 'APC youths' are not known to anybody within the APC and as such are nothing but sponsored elements.

Nigerian Tribune also noted the Kano APC elders' stance.

The statement said:

“These youths are merely sponsored political groups aiming to tarnish the hard-earned efforts of the APC national chairman, who has successfully reconciled aggrieved party members in Ondo, Rivers, and other states since he (Ganduje) emerged as chairman about seven months ago.”

Leaders of the group stated that the youth who addressed the press conference in Kano had no affiliation with the APC, asking security to investigate them.

They added that those youths calling for Ganduje’s removal were being sponsored by those frustrated by the reconciliation success achieved by Ganduje as APC national chairman, as well as his "efforts in reforming the party in Kano".

They mentioned that the alleged troublemakers envy the former Kano governor.

Consequently, the Kano APC elders advised the ‘sponsored youths’ to seek suitable careers to build their futures instead of running errands for jealous politicians who they said would use and dump them.

