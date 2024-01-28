Dr Azemhe Azena, a gubernatorial aspirant on the Labour Party (LP)'s platform in the 2024 Edo state governorship election, officially resigned from the party

Azena, who had initially opposed the N30 million fees for expression of interest and nomination forms, had planned to participate in the party's primary election on February 22 but abruptly resigned

His decision was influenced by alleged maltreatment and obstruction by Michael Onaivi, the Akoko-Edo local government chairman of the LP, during a political tour in Edo North

Etsako-East LGA, Edo state- One of the gubernatorial aspirants on the Labour Party (LP)'s platform in the forthcoming 2024 governorship election, Dr Azemhe Azena, has officially resigned from the party.

Azena resigned on Saturday, January 27, as contained in a letter he addressed to the Ward 10 chairman of the LP in Okpekpe, Etsako-East local government area.

Legit.ng gathers that Azena, one of the 18 gubernatorial aspirants in the forthcoming election, had opposed the N30 million fees required to purchase expressions of interest and nomination forms during a recent protest.

He, however, said he would obtain the forms and participate in the party’s gubernatorial primary election scheduled for February 22, before the sudden resignation.

Edo 2024: Why I resigned from LP - Azena

Azena, a pastor, disclosed in his resignation letter that he and his supporters were maltreated by Michael Onaivi, the Akoko-Edo local government chairman of the party, during their visit to the area, Nigerian Tribune reported.

The former LP chieftain alleged that Onaivi obstructed him and his team from accessing the local government.

His words:

“My decision to leave the party I have so much laboured for is based on the ill-treatment I got when I embarked on a political tour of all the local government areas in Edo North, where I came from, between December 27 and 30, 2023.”

He said all efforts to resolve the issue proved abortive.

