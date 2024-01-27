Kashim Shettime, the vice president of Nigeria, was at the colourful event that saw the change of power in Kogi state on Saturday

Usman Ododo, the winner of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi, took over the affairs of the state from the immediate past governor, Yahaya Bello

Chukwuka Ofoegbu, who spoke with Legit.ng on the victory of Ododo, said there is much to expect from the governor because he was the best of the options on the ground during the poll

Lokoja, Kogi - Yahaya Bello of Kogi has finally left the office of the north-central state governor as his tenure came to an end and new Governor Usman Ododo took the oath of office.

Ododo was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi and was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Some of the dignitaries present at the event include Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and immediate past Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, among others.

In the election, Ododo of the APC scored 446,237 votes to defeat Murtala Ajaka, the flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who garnered 259,052 and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 46,362 votes.

Chukwuka Ofoegbu, also known as Ijele Speaks, a security and public affairs analyst, spoke with legit.ng on the re-election of the APC in the state.

Ofoegbu said the governor has a lot of expectations of him, considering the fact that the people saw him as the best of the available options.

He said:

"His (Ododo) pocket was deep. The major opponents either have no political legacy to run on or, in the case of the SDP candidate, couldn't in good conscience convince the voters that he was a better candidate since he owes his strength to the same government he was trying to replace."

