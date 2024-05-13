The first man to have ever successfully gotten a genetically edited pig kidney transplant has been reported dead

The deceased had battled with kidney disease for almost a decade before eventually availed of the option of a pig organ

The hospital described him as a brave man who was courageous in the face of an unyielding malady that was all for his life

A US man, Richard "Rick" Slayman, 62, who got a pig kidney transplant about two months ago to become the first human being to do so, has been confirmed dead by the hospital that did the surgery.

The hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, however, noted that the death is in no way related to the kidney transplant.

Slayman intentionally decided to try the pig kidney to give hope to other patients in the condition Image: Massachusetts General Hospital

Source: AFP

Slayman made headlines when his body welcomed the genetically modified foreign organ. This was exciting because several previous attempts to have a human live with a pig kidney had failed.

Slayman had earlier gotten a human kidney transplant in 2018 but began to fail after five years, BBC reported.

The deceased also suffered from hypertension and Type 2 diabetes in addition to the kidney ailment.

Family hails Slayman's braveness

The bereaved family recounted how brave Slayman was while he was alive, revealing that he intentionally opted for the pig kidney to provide hope for the multitude of people who need a transplant to survive.

The relatives expressed relief that he was able to accomplish the goal he had set for himself before he died.

They said:

"Rick said that one of the reasons he underwent this procedure was to provide hope for the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive. Rick accomplished that goal and his hope and optimism will endure forever. To us, Rick was a kind-hearted man with a quick-witted sense of humour who was fiercely dedicated to his family, friends, and co-workers."

Famous actor begs for funds for kidney transplant in India

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor’s health had continued to deteriorate, to the dismay of many fans.

A new video of him struggling to speak while on his hospital bed went viral and broke the hearts of many.

One of the actor’s colleagues made a public plea on Muonagor’s behalf to help him raise funds for a kidney transplant in India.

Source: Legit.ng