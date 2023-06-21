The Edo state chapter of the PDP has lost one of its founding members to the opposition Labour Party

Kenneth Imansuangbon, on Wednesday, June 21, dumped the PDP and noted he is tired of the godfathers in the state

Imansuangbon, popularly known as Riceman, was one of the major contenders in the 2020 governorship election held in Edo state

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Kenneth Imansuangbon, on Wednesday, June 21, defected to the Labour Party (LP).

The LP received the former governorship aspirant Imansuangbon and handed him his membership card after defecting from the PDP ahead of the Edo 2024 governorship election in the state, Premium Times reported.

Imansuangbon officially joins Labour Party and receives a membership card in Edo state. Photo credit: Barr Kenneth Imansuangbon

Source: Facebook

Why PDP chieftain Kenneth Imansuangbon defected to Labour Party

Mr Imansuangbon, popularly known as Riceman, spoke to reporters shortly after receiving the card at the LP secretariat in Benin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said godfatherism was over in Edo politics and that it was now left for the ordinary people to decide who would succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2024.

“I have been in this sojourn to govern Edo State for 20 years. I pray that LP will get it right, and if they do get it right and give me the ticket, it will mean game over for the godfathers," Imansuangbon said.

Mr Imansuangbon said he was sure of victory in 2024, with the support of the people.

“APC is prepared to receive Wike,” State Assembly speaks, tell Gov Fubara what to do

Following speculations that the former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike may have concluded arrangements to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the State Assembly Forum (ASAF) of the APC has asked the Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara to allow him to go.

According to the Forum, Governor Fubara should allow Wike to decide on his next political adventure following and concentrate more on the administration of the oil-rich state.

“Tinubu shocked Edo no be Lagos campaigners”: Oshiomhole hails president, taunts Obaseki

A former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, has given his two cents about the works of the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, barely a month as Nigerian leader.

Oshiomhole hailed President Tinubu for hitting the ground running and taking bold and landmark decisions after his swearing on Monday, May 29.

Source: Legit.ng