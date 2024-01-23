Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirants in Edo state have called on the party's leadership to reduce the N30 million fees for the nomination and expression of interest forms

The LP governorship aspirants said the outrageous N30 million fees were to stifle the voices of politicians

They said the N30 million fees should be reduced in order for the democratic process not to be limited.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benin City, Edo state - Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirants in Edo state have protested against the N30 million fees for the nomination and expression of interest forms for the September 21, 2024 election.

One of the aspirants, Dr. Egbe Omorodion, said they are calling on the LP national leadership to reduce the fees and will convene a meeting to further discuss the matter, The Nation reported.

Labour Party aspirants kicked against the N30m nomination fees for Edo guber election Photo Credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

The United Kingdom-based financial analyst said it is necessary to reduce the fees in order not to discourage popular aspirants, and for the democratic process not to be limited.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Omorodion said the LP leadership should reconsider the “outrageous fees, so as not to stifle the voices of politicians, who genuinely want to serve Edo residents.”

LP’s national leadership said the fees were necessary to ensure only serious aspirants were considered for the party’s ticket.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the LP announced the fees during a meeting in Abuja on January 16.

LP Pegs Senate Form at N3.5m

The National Working Committee of the Labour Party endorsed fees for the acquisition of nomination and expression of interest forms, as well as the timetable and schedule of activities for the February 3, 2024, bye-election.

The deadline for the submission of completed forms is January 4, 2024, and the Primary Elections are scheduled for January 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, the party leadership has sanctioned the fees for Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for various positions: Senate - N1.5m and N3.5m; House of Representatives - N1m and N2m; House of Assembly - N100k and N500k.

Former governorship aspirant joins LP

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Kenneth Imansuangbon, on Wednesday, June 21, defected to LP.

The LP received the former governorship aspirant Imansuangbon and handed him his membership card after defecting from the PDP ahead of the Edo 2024 governorship election in the state.

Source: Legit.ng