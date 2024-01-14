Statistics have revealed that Edo state electorates are rooting for rotation of power, which has been a bone of contention over the past few weeks

With the gubernatorial election reaching its penultimate stages, an opinion poll was organised to get the electorates' views on the build-up to the election

Another significant outcome of the opinion poll was the fear of low voter turnout and lack of trust in the electoral body

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Benin, Edo - A recent Eagle Badger poll conducted in Edo State, surveying 1,017 registered voters, indicates that 78% of respondents endorse the concept of power rotation and zoning.

As the 2024 governorship election approaches, the state of roads primarily concerns voters across the three senatorial districts.

The Eagle Badger poll revealed that the Edo governorship poll might be hit with low voter turnout. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

In a randomised telephone survey on January 5, 2024, participants were asked whether they support the rotation of the governorship across Edo North, Edo South, and Edo Central.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Support for rotation of power in Edo

Most respondents supported this idea, with 82% in Edo North, 80% in Edo Central, and 72% in Edo South favouring the rotation of political power across the senatorial zones.

However, when questioned about the preferred geographical allocation of governorship tickets among political parties, 73% of respondents advocated for Edo Central, 16% favoured Edo South, and 11% supported Edo North.

The predominant reasons cited for endorsing zoning were principles of "equity, fairness, and justice" and the promotion of "inclusiveness."

Conversely, individuals opposed to zoning argued in favour of prioritising "competence" and "merit" as the critical factors in selecting a governor.

In all three senatorial districts, the primary concern expressed by participants was the need for the next governor to address the state of roads.

Despite the awareness that many inter-town highways fell under federal jurisdiction, respondents believed that the State Government should intervene due to the adverse impact of poor road conditions on Edo residents.

They linked the substandard roads to negative economic consequences and insecurity.

Sharon Orisakwe, the Managing Director of Eagle Badger, reported a significant intent among voters to participate in the upcoming elections.

90% of Edo electorates have PVCs

She mentioned that over 90% of survey respondents have already obtained their Permanent Voters Cards.

Ms Orisakwe said:

“There is some doubt in the minds of respondents about whether the 2024 Edo Governorship elections will be free and fair, as the majority of respondents stated they were not satisfied with the outcome of the 2023 General Elections.

This, ofcourse, may depress actual voter turnout on the day regardless of intent to vote, so parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must work hard to rebuild trust in the electoral process.”

The Eagle Badger poll refrained from inquiring about voters' preferred candidates since individuals have yet to emerge from political party primaries.

Nevertheless, survey participants showed the highest level of 'awareness' regarding Dr Asue Ighodalo in the PDP, Pastor Ize Iyamu in the APC, and Barr Kenneth Imansuangbon in the Labour Party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that the Edo Governorship Election is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Influential lawmaker enters race for Edo governorship, slams Obaseki

The Edo state governorship seat race is getting tighter and fiercer ahead of the September 21 election date.

Entering the race and making a formal declaration is Hon. Anamero Dekeri, a representative of the Etsako Federal Constituency.

While speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, the lawmaker slammed the incumbent, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for his incompetence.

Source: Legit.ng