Reports have confirmed the abduction of Mr Philip Aivoji, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State

Further confirmation revealed that the PDP chairman was abducted on Thursday, January, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

He was said to have attended a stakeholder meeting organised by Governors Seyi Makinde and Ademola Adeleke in Oyo State

Mr. Philip Aivoji, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has been kidnapped.

As reported by Daily Trust, the abduction occurred on Thursday, January 25, around 6 p.m. along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The party's state publicity secretary, Hon. Hakeem Amode, has verified the incident.

He said:

“It is disheartening that kidnapping has become a prevalent issue in our country, and the government’s inability to address this menace is deeply concerning.

“The abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate this menace.

“Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts or any communication from the abductors remain unknown."

Calls for security intervention

He urged security agencies and governmental bodies at every tier to swiftly step in and ensure his freedom.

Amode mentioned that the chairman had just returned from a stakeholder gathering organised by Governors Seyi Makinde and Ademola Adeleke in Oyo State.

According to The Nation, he said:

“We implore the governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos States, alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers.

"We firmly believe that, with increased efforts from security agencies, Aivoji can be rescued from these criminals, and we call on the public to support initiatives aimed at ending this threat to innocent lives.”

Kidnappers demand N200m ransome

Meanwhile, the individuals who kidnapped the PDP chairman have requested a ransom of N200 million in exchange for his release.

This development was confirmed by a member of the party, who pleaded anonymity, stating that the individuals who kidnapped the party leaders are requesting a ransom of N200 million for their release.

