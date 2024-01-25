APC chairman has finally listened to President Tinubu and moved to reconcile with Governor Yusuf and his political boss Rabiu Kwankwaso

Ganduje is not only making peace with Governor Yusuf, he has urged him to dump the NNPP and move to the APC

He appealed to other NNPP chieftains that the APC would create an enabling environment should they decide to join the opposition

Kano state, Kano - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has appealed to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano to dump the ruling All Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state to join the opposition party.

Speaking at the stakeholders meeting in Kano on Thursday, January 25, Ganduje, who is a former governor of the state, said Yusuf’s joining of the APC will make Kano a one-party state, Daily Nigerian reported.

According to him, at the end of the meeting, the opposition party had resolved to woo all other smaller parties into the umbrella of APC.

Ganduje assured that the APC would provide an enabling environment for Yusuf and his supporters to enjoy peace and harmony in the APC.

Abba Kabir Yusuf

“We have achieved in wooing some governors to join APC. Very soon some governors will join our party. So, if we can do this at national level, why can’t we do it at state level?

“Our hands are wide open. We are appealing to those who like to join our party. In particular, we are inviting the governor of Kano state to dump his party, NNPP, and join APC.

“We are calling him. We promise to create enabling environment for the governor of Kano State so that we make a solid, a very big followership.

“This is a reflection of our population since we are the most populous state in the federation,” Ganduje said.

Ganduje lands in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Wednesday evening, January 24, arrived in Kano state.

Ganduje arrived at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport at about 7:30 pm and was received by ecstatic APC members.

Legit.ng undertstands that Ganduje is scheduled to meet with key Kano APC stakeholders on Thursday, January 25, at the party's state secretariat.

Tinubu asks Ganduje to end feud with Kwankwaso

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu urged Ganduje to mend relations with Senator Kwankwaso and others willing to align with the APC.

The plea was made in a meeting with Kano APC stakeholders shortly after the Supreme Court affirmed Abba Yusuf as the bonafide governor of Kano state.

