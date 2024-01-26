Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has told the national chairman of the APC and immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, that he would not be leaving the party

The governor, in a statement via his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said leaving one's political party is like leaving a home and moving to another

According to the statement, there are procedures for doing things, and Ganduje, who was a former governor and deputy governor, should know better

Kano - Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Friday, January 26, said he has no plans to dump the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on whose platform he won the governorship polls.

Yusuf was responding to an invite by the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to join the APC.

Governor Yusuf rejects Ganduje's invitation to join APC

Why Ganduje wants Governor Yusuf of Kano in APC

Governor Yusuf, whose election was affirmed by the Supreme Court penultimate week, is the only NNPP governor in Nigeria.

However, Ganduje on Thursday, January 25, wooed Yusuf and his godfather Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso as well as Ibrahim Shekarau of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking them to join APC, according to him, in the interest of Nigerians and the country.

According to Ganduje, the APC would commence e-registration, and the target is to get the highest number of members from the state and also have a one-party state.

Governor Yusuf reacts to Ganduje's invitation to dump APC for NNPP

In his reaction, Yusuf, however, rejected Ganduje’s invitation, telling the APC national chairman he would not exit from NNPP.

The governor spoke in a statement by his media director, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The statement partly read:

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf does not have plans to leave his party and will not leave the party. Changing a political party is like changing a house. You just cannot wake up, pack your bags, and say I have left my party. There are things to be done before you decide to change your house.”

