Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has clarified that he will not quit the New Nigeria's Peoples Party (NNPP)

This was his response to the appeal made by Abdullahi Ganduje, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for Yusuf to join the party

Governor Yusuf also noted that Ganduje did not go through the appropriate channel to make his request known

FCT, Abuja - Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has responded to an invitation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, urging him and others to join the party.

Through his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf stated that Ganduje did not follow the proper procedure.

The invitation was extended during a recent APC stakeholders' meeting in Kano, where Ganduje encouraged Yusuf to leave the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and join the APC.

As quoted by Daily Trust, Ganduje said:

“We are appealing to those who want join APC to come. In particular, we are inviting the Governor of Kano and his NNPP to join APC.”

Governor Yusuf replies to Ganduje's offer

In reaction to the invitation, Governor Yusuf said:

“We heard that he is begging for the Governor to join the APC, what is surprising is Ganduje as a former governor and former Deputy Governor knows better than anyone the right channel to send a message to a sitting Governor."

As contained in his statement, he reiterated that he had no plans to leave the NNPP and would not leave the party.

He said:

“Changing a political party is like changing a house, you just cannot wake up, pack your bags and say I have left my party. There are things to be done before you decide to change your house.”

