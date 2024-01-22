The APC in Kano state has reiterated its call for the defection of Kwankwaso into its camp

The leader of the youth wing of the party in the state has however frowned against the call seeking the sack of APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje

This comes amid Ganduje's failure to deliver the state to the APC during the 2023 governorship election

Kano state, Kano - The Kano state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted angrily to the call for the sack of Abdullahi Ganduje.

Why APC youths wanted Ganduje sacked

The opposition party in the state accused members of the Kwankwasiyya movement of sponsoring APC youths to demand the removal of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje its party's national chairman.

Recall that on Sunday, January 21, the youth groups called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack Ganduje for his alleged failure to deliver Kano state to the party in the last governorship election.

The chairman of the group, Sadiq Ali Sango, made the call in Kano, The Guardian reported.

Sango also called on the president to begin the process of winning Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and the flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election back to the APC.

Kano APC reacts to call for Ganduje's sack

Reacting to the development, the deputy chairman of APC in the state, Shehu Maigari, disclosed that the 'so-called APC youths are not members of the party.

He noted further that the Kano APC does not have a youth wing calling for the sack of Ganduje, alleging that they (APC leaders) know those sponsoring the said groups, Daily Trust reported.

He said;

“An English proverb says “no smoke without fire and no action without a cause”.

Tinubu orders Ganduje, Kano APC to end feud with Kwankwaso,

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu has urged Abdullahi Ganduje, to mend relations with Senator Kwankwaso and others willing to align with the party.

The plea was made in a meeting with Kano APC stakeholders shortly after the Supreme Court affirmed Abba Yusuf as the Governor of Kano state.

The president encouraged all party stakeholders in the state to engage in constructive dialogue with individuals, groups, or political entities willing to join the party, emphasising the importance of fostering unity, progress, and development within the state.

Akande, Kwanwaso's photo stirs defection rumours, Ganduje's future uncertain

Meanwhile, the rumoured alliance between Kwankwaso and the APC is beginning to take shape.

Senator Kwankwaso was recently pictured shaking hands with the grand stalwart of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande.

This meeting has further sparked speculation that the rumour might be true as he is tipped to play a crucial role in the alliance process.

