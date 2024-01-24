Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering governance and politics

Kano, Kano state - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Wednesday evening, January 24, arrived in Kano state.

Ganduje arrived at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport at about 7:30 pm and was received by ecstatic APC members.

Ganduje (left) used to be allies with Kwankwaso, but parted ways with him a few years ago. Photo credits: @GovUmarGanduje, @KwankwasoRM

Legit.ng undertstands that Ganduje is scheduled to meet with key Kano APC stakeholders on Thursday, January 25, at the party's state secretariat.

The meeting, slated for noon, aims to address reconciliation efforts with several political stakeholders including opposition members who may be willing to return to the APC — chiefly loyalists of Ganduje’s rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso, Ganduje’s former principal and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, leads the colossal Kwankwasiyya movement in Kano state.

Clips showing Ganduje arriving were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the APC, United Kingdom (UK) chapter, and a party chieftain, Imran Muhammad.

Watch the video of Ganduje arriving at the airport below:

Ganduje's 'first visit to Kano since tenure'

Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, a one-time media adviser to Ganduje, said it was the APC leader’s first official visit to the state since leaving office back in May 2023.

Dawisu confirmed that Ganduje is billed “for an important meeting with the party’s stakeholders tomorrow (Thursday, January 25).”

See his tweet below:

More to come...

